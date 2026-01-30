Kalispell schools authorize elementary district levy for May ballot

KALISPELL — The Kalispell Public Schools Board of Trustees voted unanimously to approve an Elementary General Fund Levy, currently anticipated at $1.6 million, to be placed on the May 5 election ballot.

KPS operates under Montana's combined district system, with separate elementary and high school districts that operate with separate budgets.

The elementary district currently serves 2,906 students while the high school district serves 3,022 students.

School officials said the proposed levy is necessary to sustain current instructional programming and to keep pace with increased operational costs incurred in the past three years.

The district said levies are the local funding mechanism that allows the district to respond to inflationary cost increases and preserve existing educational programs.

A press release emailed to MTN News stated that "A district financial audit completed in August 2025 identified a significant funding disparity driven by state mandated class size requirements. Elementary classrooms have lower class size limits. As a result, the elementary district must employ 12 additional full time teaching positions to meet required staffing levels. This imbalance is further compounded by lower per student revenue, nearly $1,500 less per student, creating an overall funding difference of approximately $5.06 million."

Based on current estimates, a $1.6M Elementary General Fund levy equates to approximately 17.90 mills. The estimated annual property tax impact will be:



$100,000 home: approximately $1.13 per month / $13.60 per year

$300,000 home: approximately $3.40 per month / $40.81 per year

$600,000 home: approximately $9.85 per month / $118.14 per year

Both the elementary and high school district general fund budgets currently operate at 97% of maximum allowable funding levels under state law.

Additional information about the levy proposal, including detailed financial analysis, public meeting schedules, and voter resources, will be posted on the district website as the election approaches.

Trustees will vote to finalize the levy amount during the Regular Business Meeting on March 10.

