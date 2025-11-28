Kalispell selects internal candidate as finalist for city manager position

KALISPELL — The City of Kalispell has chosen Jarod Nygren, an 11-year city employee currently serving as interim city manager, as the finalist for the permanent city manager position.

Nygren currently holds dual roles as interim city manager and Development Services Department director. As interim city manager, he serves as the chief administrator implementing City Council initiatives for an organization with 244 full-time employees and a $180 million budget.

In his role as Development Services Department director, Nygren has overseen an average of $150 million in new construction over the past five years. He holds a master's degree in public administration and an undergraduate degree in public administration and city planning. He is a member of the American Planning Association and certified through the American Institute of Certified Planners.

The selection follows an extensive recruitment process conducted by GMP Consultants, a public-sector executive search firm. After reviewing the applicant pool, the city identified Nygren to advance in the process. Several other applicants were invited to interview but declined.

Nygren will participate in interviews scheduled for December 3, including a community panel, director panel and final interview with the mayor and City Council.

The community can provide feedback by emailing publiccomment@kalispell.com or delivering comments to the City Clerk at 201 First Avenue East. The mayor and City Council will consider community input along with feedback from the directors and community panel.

If both the candidate and Council wish to proceed, a public open house will be scheduled with a final decision voted upon at a future open council meeting.

