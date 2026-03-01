Kila home destroyed in fire Friday afternoon, cause under investigation

KILA — A home in Kila in Flathead County was destroyed by fire Friday afternoon, according to Smith Valley Fire District.

Firefighters were dispatched at approximately 4:46 p.m. on Feb. 27, 2026, to a report of a residential structure fire on Crossbrow Trail. When firefighters arrived, they found a large, two-story home fully engulfed in flames. The fire had spread beyond the structure, igniting a creeping grass fire and several nearby trees.

Crews initiated an exterior offensive fire attack. Additional Smith Valley Fire personnel and mutual aid resources arrived shortly thereafter to assist with suppression efforts. The fire was under control at approximately 6:00 p.m.

The residence is considered a total loss. Firefighters were able to successfully protect vehicles surrounding the structure. No civilian or firefighter injuries were reported.

Personnel remained on scene for overhaul and mop-up operations, clearing at 10:30 p.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Smith Valley Fire District thanked the Flathead County Sheriff's Office, South Kalispell Fire, and West Valley Fire for their assistance on scene.

