KPD arrest suspect brandishing firearm around Kalispell schools

KALISPELL — Elrod Elementary and Flathead High School in Kalispell went into brief lockdown Friday morning around 8 a.m. after reports of a suspect flashing a gun outside of their vehicle around the schools.

Kalispell Police Chief Jordan Venezio tells MTN News that Kalispell police were able to quickly identify the vehicle involved and have arrested the suspect.

He said both school lockdowns have been lifted and charges for the suspect are pending.

We will have more on this story as information is released.

