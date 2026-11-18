LAKESIDE — The Lakeside Water and Sewer District board approved a resolution of intent for a proposed special assessment bond to finance a portion of the district’s wastewater facility improvement project during a meeting on Tuesday.

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Lakeside water and sewer board proposes bond assessment to fund new wastewater facility

The overwhelming majority of public comment during Tuesday’s board meeting opposed a proposed $14.7 million special assessment bond.

“At what point do we say you know what, toilets full, it’s overflowing, it stinks, we need to do something different," said Flathead County resident Cindy Basnett.

Lakeside Water and Sewer District General Manager Rodney Olson said the $14.7 million in funding would help finance a portion of the second phase of the district’s wastewater treatment facility improvement project.

“Growth pays for growth has always been the district’s philosophy, but no one development pays for all growth,” said Olson.

The proposed bond would be divided evenly among every property within the boundaries of the district that would stand to benefit from the new facility.

The water and sewer district said that would equal 1,442 users that would be estimated to pay $10,250 in taxes over a 30-year period.

“The assessment that you see today should generally if we continue to grow even if it’s five homes a year, the assessment will continue to come down over the 30 years,” said Olson.

Olson said the district is continuing to apply for grants that could lower the overall project costs for taxpayers if approved.

Lakeside resident Gina Asbridge asked board members to reconsider the bond proposal.

“Hopefully listen to the community because there’s a lot of us who are struggling and it just makes that struggle that much harder and it’s not going to be good for anybody if people start leaving and all that’s left here are the wealthy people,” said Asbridge.

The resolution of intent now starts a public comment period where property owners are allowed to submit written protests against the bond to the water and sewer district.

A public hearing on the proposed bond is scheduled for January 5.

More information on the wastewater treatment facility improvement project can be found here.