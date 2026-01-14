Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsFlathead County

Actions

Man burned in Flathead firewood company fire passes away

Aaron Walker.png
GoFundMe
Aaron Walker.png
Posted
and last updated

KALISPELL — The man who was severely burned in a massive fire late last month at a Flathead firewood company has passed away.

A message on a GoFundMe page dedicated to mill worker Aaron Walker states he died on Sunday at a specialized burn facility in Salt Lake City.

Walker's medical team decided to remove life-sustaining tubes and transition to comfort care so he could pass away peacefully, according to the GoFundMe page.

Walker suffered severe burns during the December 30th fire at Montana Timberline Firewood Company just north of Kalispell.

The fire destroyed the processing structure on the property.

The cause remains under investigation.

WATCH OUR PREVIOUS FIRE COVERAGE BELOW:

Community supports crews battling large fire near Kalispell

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader