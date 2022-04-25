Watch
Man killed in fatal shooting near Essex identified

Posted at 3:48 PM, Apr 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-25 17:52:17-04

KALISPELL - The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the person who died in a fatal shooting at the Snow Slip Motel near Essex on April. 16.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino tells MTN News that 36-year-old Jeremy Mckenzie died of gunshot wounds after an altercation at the motel.

Deputies arrived to find several people on the scene attempting to provide medical aid to Mckenzie.

Sheriff Heino said detectives are still conducting witness interviews at this time and there is no threat to the public.

Mckenzie’s body was sent to the Montana State Crime Lab in Missoula for an autopsy.

Sheriff Heino said additional information is not available at this time as the investigation continues.

