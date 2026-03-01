Man shot in Hungry Horse, investigation underway

HUNGRY HORSE — A man was shot near the 100 block of Main Street in Hungry Horse on Saturday night, according to the Flathead County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies and emergency medical personnel responded to the scene and located the injured individual. Investigators are currently securing and processing the area.

The public is advised to avoid the 100 block of Main Street and use alternate routes while law enforcement conducts its investigation.

Authorities say there is no ongoing threat to the public at this time.

Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to contact the Flathead County Sheriff's Office.

Further updates will be provided when appropriate.

