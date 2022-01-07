Watch
Missing skier found safe near Blacktail Mountain in Lakeside

KALISPELL — The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office received a call at 6 p.m. Thursday about a missing skier on the cross-country trails below Blacktail Mountain Ski Area in Lakeside.

Flathead County Search and Rescue were able to locate the missing skier around midnight and safely extricate him by 1 a.m. Friday.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino told MTN News the skier became disoriented in heavy snow and couldn’t find his way off the trails. He added the skier did not suffer any serious injuries.

Sheriff Heino said this close call is a reminder for those recreating outside during this storm to be fully prepared for sudden dangerous weather and avalanche conditions.

An Avalanche Warning was issued in the Whitefish, Swan and Flathead mountain ranges as well as in parts of Glacier National Park on Friday morning.

