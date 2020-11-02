Missoula woman dies in Glacier NP diving accident

WEST GLACIER — A Missoula woman died in a weekend diving accident in Glacier National Park.

A park ranger responded to a report of a scuba diving accident at Lake McDonald at approximately 5:50 p.m. on Sunday. Park spokeswoman Gina Kerzman says an 18-year-old woman from Missoula was declared deceased after unsuccessful resuscitation efforts.

The deceased was part of a scuba diving group of six people that started their dive near the dock of Lake McDonald Lodge around 4 p.m. Bystanders drove to Apgar Village for cell signal to call 911 and the A.L.E.R.T. helicopter was first on the scene, about 30 minutes after the initial call, according to a news release.

Kerzman says a second diver, a 22-year-old male, suffered shortness of breath and was transported by Three Rivers Ambulance to Kalispell Regional Medical Center. He was later flown to Seattle for hyperbaric treatment.

The incident is under investigation and names have not yet been released pending next of kin notification.