BIGFORK — The new Sportsman’s Bridge which crosses over the Flathead River on Highway 82 near Bigfork has been under construction since August of 2025.

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New Sportsman's Bridge near Bigfork will partially open for vehicle traffic

“I would say at peak of construction there’s between 50 and 60 people out here,” said Sletten Construction Project Manager Zac Zupan.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for the new bridge Wednesday afternoon, which spans 706 feet across the Flathead River.

Zupan said the bridge will partially open for vehicle traffic starting Monday, November 30.

“This was the goal to open this new bridge in the Fall of 2026, so that we could spend the winter demolishing the existing bridge, so it was very important to get to this stage,” said Zupan.

The new bridge will be about 20 feet wider than the existing bridge with 12-foot lanes and 10-foot shoulders.

Zupan said the new bridge won’t be fully open for traffic until crews can finish work on the north end of the structure.

That work can’t be complete until the old bridge is fully demolished this winter.

“And we will actually bring divers in and dive down and saw cut the existing piers about 20 feet below the water line and then pick the existing piers out of the river,” added Zupan.

The old sportsman’s bridge opened in 1959.

Zupan expects the new bridge to serve drivers in the Flathead for decades to come.

“I would say 100 years. I think the service life of a bridge like this is designed for 75 years, but this foundation is the most robust foundation I’ve ever built in my career,” said Zupan.

More information on the project can be found here.