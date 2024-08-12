One person killed, 2 inured in Flathead County crash

BIGFORK — One person died and two were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Flathead County on Friday, Aug. 9, 2024.

The crash happened at about 9:45 a.m. on Montana Highway 83 near mile marker 86, several miles northeast of Bigfork.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the collision involved an Audi A6 driven by a 46-year-old woman from Butte, who was wearing a seatbelt. She was the only person in the car.

The second vehicle was a Toyota Tundra driven by a 21-year-old man from Lakeside, who was wearing a seatbelt. A 21-year-old man, also from Lakeside, was a passenger in the Tundra.

Investigators believe the driver of the Audi was trying to make a left turn onto Wolf Creek Ranch Road when she crossed into oncoming traffic, and the vehicles collided.

The driver of the Audi died at the scene; her name has not yet been released.

The two occupants of the Toyota were taken to Logan Health in Kalispell with what are said to be "serious" injuries.

According to the MHP, impaired driving is suspected as a factor in the crash, although the report does not indicate which driver may have been impaired.

