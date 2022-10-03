Open burning season underway in Northwest Montana, fire danger remains

KALISPELL - Fall open burning season is officially underway in Northwest Montana as fire season winds down, but don't forget that warm and dry weather remains in the forecast.

Open burning runs through Nov. 30 with no permit required, although those burning must comply with air quality regulations.

Flathead County Fire Area Manager Lincoln Chute — who says wildfire season typically runs through the month of October — is advising those burning to take extra precautions. Those precautions include not burning leaves and grass clippings, burning only dry material, and keeping fires small.

Chute says weather conditions change rapidly in Northwest Montana, and grass should be mowed at least 30 feet from a home.

“The thing to remember is the fuels are still very dry, the brown grass and stuff even with the rain they are not going to green right back up, the brushes and stuff they’re preparing for winter, the trees, so the fuels are still very dry and so you need to take those precautions, keep it small, and have some tools, have some water on hand,” Chute said.

Open burning season is closed from Dec. 1 through the end of February. Residents are asked to call the Ventilation Hotline at 406-751-8144 before burning or check flatheadhealth.org.

