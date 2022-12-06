Opening day nears at Whitefish Mountain Resort

WHITEFISH - Whitefish Mountain Resort is still on schedule to open up for the season on December 8.

However, the resort reports that supply chain issues have slowed the work being done on the new Chair 4.

The Snow Ghost Express won't be ready for opening day, but a social media post notes it's hoped the lift will be open around the holidays.

"Believe us, we’re probably more disappointed than you are, and it isn’t news we were hoping to share," the post reads.

The latest updates on Chair 4 can be found at https://skiwhitefish.com/chair4/.

Whitefish Mountain Resort will have chairs 1, 2, 3, 5, 6, 7, and 11 ready for opening day. The Bigfoot T-Bar and T-Bar 2 will also be operating.

