Plowing efforts continue along Going-to-the-Sun Road

Jaurdyn Johnson/MTN News
Posted at 2:24 PM, Jun 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-02 16:33:06-04

GLACIER NATIONAL PARK — Glacier National Park officials report there is still more work to be done on the famed Going-to-the-Sun Road before it fully reopens for the season.

Crews have put up over 400 guardrails so far while also assessing avalanches and rockfalls that may have caused damage to the alpine section of the road.

There is no word yet on when Going-to-the-Sun Road will be completely open.

Click here to view the latest road closure information.

View a photo gallery regarding the latest happenings along the Going-to-the-Sun Road.

