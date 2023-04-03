Possible new Kalispell ordinance could cost drivers, pedestrians up to $500 fine

KALISPELL - The Kalispell City Council will vote Monday at 7 p.m. on a transaction in the roadway ordinance that would make it a fineable offense, of up to $500, to solicit or donate on city streets.

The proposed ordinance would prohibit the exchange of money or goods from a pedestrian to a vehicle and vice versa in the right of way and on city streets to create a free flow of traffic.

There would be a fine for both the pedestrian and driver if cited for breaking the ordinance.

City Councilor Chad Graham made it clear in a previous City Council meeting that this ordinance isn’t to specifically target panhandlers but to maintain the free flow of traffic on city streets.

The current panhandling ordinance prohibits certain acts of panhandling such as; panhandling within 20 feet of a street intersection, highway, or bus stop, in any public transportation vehicle, or on private property.

Panhandling becomes a misdemeanor offense if there is any sort of aggressive behavior such as blocking a person's path or harassing.

