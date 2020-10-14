Section of Glacier NP's Going-to-the-Sun Road closes for season

GLACIER NATIONAL PARK — The alpine sections of the Going-to-the-Sun Road in Glacier National Park are now closed for the remainder of the season.

Currently, visitors can drive 15.5 miles of the road from the West Entrance to Avalanche Creek.

All roads on the east side of the park remain closed due to COVID-19 operating requirements.

The Going-to-the-Sun Road typically closes between Avalanche Creek and Jackson Glacier Overlook on or before the third Monday in October, depending on road and weather conditions.

A temporary road closure was first implemented on the evening of Oct. 9 due to inclement weather forecasted.

Since that time, several inches of snow has accumulated at Logan Pass.

The National Weather Service forecasts additional snowfall and wind gusts up to 50 mph for elevations above 5,000 feet. Logan Pass sits at an elevation of 6,646 feet.

The Going-to-the-Sun Road closure at Avalanche Creek will continue for the remainder of the season as a result, according to a news release.

Visitors are reminded that hiker and biker access is permitted on most closed roads in the park however risks include falling ice or rocks, and ice-covered or snowy road conditions.

Hiker/biker access does not extend to roads on the east side of the park this year due to COVID-19 closures.

Click here for real-time updates on road closures and hiker/biker access restrictions.

Most visitor amenities in the park have closed for the season. One section of Apgar Campground (Loop B) is open for primitive camping on a first come, first served basis.

The Apgar Backcountry Permit Office and Aquatic Invasive Species Boat Inspection Station close on Oct. 31. No boating in the park is permitted after Oct. 31.

Free winter backcountry camping permits are available from Nov. 1 until April 30 and can be reserved three to seven days in advance by email or by phone at (406) 888-7800, option 5.

The Apgar Visitor Center is closed, but restrooms and potable water remain available at this location year-round.

Click here for more information about winter operations at Glacier National Park.