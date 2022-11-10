Skiers have been entering prohibited construction at Whitefish Mountain Resort

WHITEFISH - People are taking advantage of the accumulating snow at Whitefish Mountain Resort and getting in some early turns.

The resort that there have been some dangerous behavior around the new Snow Ghost Express construction zone.

There have been numerous incidents in the last few weeks of skiers entering the construction zone, and at least one person climbed atop the new upper lift terminal.

Entering the clearly marked construction zone is strictly prohibited and is dangerous — it could result in consequences such as losing your season pass.

“So we have signs, bamboo, rope, clearly marking where the construction zone starts. And folks just need to be cognizant of that and not duck the rope, make sure they're heading all the signs." - Whitefish Mountain Resort spokesman Chad Sokol.

People who are curious about the new lift, can view photos and read about the construction progress on social media and on the resort's website.

Safe uphill travel is encouraged on Big Mountain, and people can view the new lift in person from a safe distance, away from the construction zone.

The uphill travel pre-season will officially begin on Thanksgiving Day and uphill regulations will b go into effect.

The official opening day for Whitefish Mountain Resort is set for Dec.

Visit skiwhitefish.com for more information on opening day and uphill travel safety.