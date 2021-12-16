Social media threat puts Glacier High School in soft lockdown

KALISPELL — Kalispell Public Schools officials report Glacier High School has been placed in a soft lockdown after they were made aware of a social media threat.

In a letter to parents and posted on social media, administrators were made aware of the threat of school violence that referenced GHS Thursday.

Out of an abundance of caution, Kalispell school administrators, in cooperation with the Kalispell Police Department, started investigating the threat and placed the Glacier High School in a soft lockdown.

Glacier High School principal Brad Holloway noted in a letter to parents that the softy lockdown will also be in place on Friday and "we will also have an increased law enforcement presence at Glacier today and tomorrow."

A soft lockdown means entrances are locked, students are able to move freely between classes, and all visitors to the school are met at the door.

Kalispell Superintendent Micah Hill reported upon further investigation they learned that the post was first reported at Granger High School (GHS) on Wednesday. It is their understanding that schools across the country with the abbreviation "GHS" are responding in a similar fashion.

At this time, Kalispell administrators do not believe the threat to be credible.

In the letter to parents, Hill said as a district, they will always collaborate with law enforcement to respond to threats and take any necessary action to ensure the safety of their students and staff and will always err on the side of caution.

Hill went on to say they will continue to address all reports as credible, will respond appropriately, and will follow the district's established safety plans, and follow protocols.

