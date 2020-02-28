Spring open burning begins March 1 in Northwest Montana

KALISPELL — Spring open burning season begins on Sunday in the Flathead.

While no burning permit is required, Flathead City-County Health Department officials note that you must comply with air quality regulations.



Those planning to burn must call the Ventilation Hotline daily at (406) 751-8144 or click here for restrictions prior to burning.

The hotline is updated daily before 8:30 a.m. every weekday and will be updated by 5 p.m. Friday for the weekend.

People who will be burning are asked to be careful. Due to lack of snow in Flathead Valley, conditions may be dry and difficult to control.

Prohibited materials include, but are not limited to, all manmade materials, treated materials, wood, and wood byproduct trade wastes produced by any business, trade, industry, or demolition project.

Below is a list of reminders from the Flathead City-County Health Department:



Burn only clean, dry materials. Do not let fires smolder.

The Flathead County Landfill offers an alternative to burning, free to homeowners within the county.

Leaves and grass clippings should not be burned. Composting or landfilling these items is recommended.

Keep burn piles away from other combustible materials and fire extinguishing equipment nearby at all times.

Never allow piles to become larger than manageable. Weather conditions may change quickly.

Burning is prohibited within the Kalispell, Whitefish, and Columbia Falls city limits.

DNRC will post further fire restrictions and closures if deemed necessary. These restrictions are well-publicized and can be found in local newspapers and on local radio station as well as here.

Important Dates to Remember:

