Teen struck and killed by vehicle in Columbia Falls

COLUMBIA FALLS — A teenager was struck and killed by a vehicle Thursday night in Columbia Falls.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the incident happened at approximately 9:40 p.m. at the intersection of Tamarack Lane and 12th Avenue WN.

MHP reports a 15-year-old girl from Kalispell was walking along the side of Tamarack Lane when she was hit by a vehicle driven by a 37-year-old woman from Whitefish.

The teen was taken to Logan Health in Kalispell where she was pronounced dead. According to the MHP report, the woman was later located by law enforcement.

The Montana Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the incident.

