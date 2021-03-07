Three dead, one injured after head-on crash near Kalispell Saturday

MISSOULA — Three people are dead and one is injured after a vehicle crash Saturday night in Flathead County.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports at around 11:00 p.m. Saturday, a 2005 GMC was heading northbound on Highway 35 near Kalispell when it crossed the center line for an unknown reason into the southbound lane. It struck a 2016 Dodge Caravan head-on.

The GMC came to rest off the roadway on the east side facing north, and the Dodge came to rest in the center of the roadway facing south. The GMC caught fire after the crash and became fully engulfed.

When officers arrived on the scene, the GMC driver, a 28-year-old man from Kalispell, was found dead. It is unknown if he was wearing a seatbelt.

Two of the three occupants of the Dodge were found dead at the scene—a 42-year-old Dayton woman and a second female of unidentified age. The third occupant, a 14-year-old Dayton girl was injured and transported to Kalispell Regional Medical Center.

MHP reports dry road conditions at the time of the accident and says speed is a suspected factor.