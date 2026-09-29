Troopers investigating collision in Evergreen leaving 4 teens critically injured

EVERGREEN — Four teenage girls continue their road to recovery after a collision earlier this month in Flathead County.

Montana Highway Patrol said troopers were called to a crash on Highway 2 in Evergreen just before midnight on Sept. 19.

Troopers report a Dodge pickup traveling east crossed the center turn lane into oncoming traffic, colliding with a Nissan SUV that carried four teenage girls and a man.

All four girls were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Two were later transferred out of state for medical care.

Montana Highway Patrol said the driver of the Dodge pickup had minor injuries.

MHP said the crash is still under investigation.

MTN News asked if drugs and alcohol are suspected factors in the crash. MHP did not release that information.

MTN News also reached out to the Flathead County Attorney's Office regarding any charges filed in this case, but have not yet heard back.

More information on fundraisers and ways to support the girls and their families can be found on the "My Girls" Facebook Page.

The four girls were identified only as Brooklynn, Hailey, Madalynn, and Shay on the fundraising page.