Two people escape avalanche in Northwest Montana without injuries

Avalanche triggered Sunday in the Flathead Mountain Range
A debris field roughly 150 vertical feet below where an avalanche was triggered in the Flathead Mountain Range on Feb. 5, 2023.
Posted at 8:09 AM, Feb 06, 2023
HUNGRY HORSE – Two people managed to escape a weekend avalanche in Northwest Montana.

The Flathead Avalanche Center reports the incident happened Sunday in the Flathead Mountain Range.

The two people — who were "caught and carried" in the snow slide — were not hurt, according to the Center.

People headed into the backcountry of Northwest Montana are being advised to "avoid slopes where winds drifted snow into a stiffer slab.”

The latest Flathead Avalanche Center forecast can be found at flatheadavalanche.org.

