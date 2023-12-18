U.S. Senate candidate Tim Sheehy visits Northwest Montana Veterans Food Pantry

KALISPELL — Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Tim Sheehy visited the Northwest Montana Veterans Food Pantry in Kalispell on Monday, December 18, 2023, as part of his campaign.

Sheehy toured the food pantry and met with the organizers to learn about what the food pantry has to offer to Northwest Montana veterans.

The food pantry served almost 4,000 people in 2022 and provided 194 holiday boxes to each qualifying family.

Northwest Montana Veterans Food Pantry representative Cinnamon Davis-Hall says they have seen those numbers increase in 2023.

Sheehy met many veterans while at the food pantry and shared war stories as a fellow veteran.

“Every town has its own veteran story. And every town has their own unique veteran needs too. Sometimes it's access to health care. Sometimes it's access to affordable food, sometimes access to affordable housing. So, it's important to engage with the veteran community and every county and region of the state and make sure we understand what their issues are," Sheehy said.

"So, coming here today and make sure not only can we help out for a little bit, but we can actually understand what the northwestern Montana veterans are dealing with. There's no way better way to understand the problem and then roll your sleeves up and get involved," he continued.

The Northwest Montana Veterans Food Pantry offers food, clothes, furniture tools and much more for area veterans.

