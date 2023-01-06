Volunteers, donations needed for 'Winter Warm-Up' event in Kalispell

KALISPELL — An annual event in the Flathead that connects those in need to community services is looking for a little extra help ahead of the big day.

This year’s “Winter Warm-Up” hosted by Northwest Montana United Way will be held at the Gateway Community Center in Kalispell on Friday, January 27 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

United Way teams up with a number of non-profits in the Flathead Valley to offer free books, clothing, food, shelter resources and more to those in need.

Donations for the event are welcome and can be dropped off at the United Way office located inside the Gateway Community Center at 1203 Highway 2 West, Suite 31.

High-demand donation items include gently used winter clothing, sleeping bags, hygiene items and more.

Northwest Montana United Way Interim Director Kyle Waterman says volunteers are needed to help set up before the event and serve a variety of different roles the day of.

“There’s some other opportunities to really help people navigate through this space, make sure they’re connecting to services, we will also have food and haircuts going on the day of, so there’s a lot of opportunities for volunteers of all different levels to come in and help us," said Waterman.

Those who would like to volunteer are asked to contact the united way at 406-752-7266.