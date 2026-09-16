KALISPELL — When a wildfire, flood or other disaster forces people from their homes, local shelters can provide temporary relief.

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Volunteers in the Flathead participate in disaster shelter training

Volunteers in the Flathead took part in disaster shelter training with the American Red Cross in Kalispell on Tuesday to better prepare for the unexpected.

“The thing that has impressed me the most is that Montanans always help each other when the chips are down,” said Somers Resident Margery Fox.

Fox lives in Somers and is a volunteer-in-training with the American Red Cross.

She has volunteered in different capacities across multiple countries and wants to make sure she’s ready to help her neighbors in the Flathead if disaster strikes near home.

“I hope to bring my skills of event planning detail logistics to see how I can help the community,” added Fox.

When disaster strikes, the Red Cross partners with local organizations to provide overnight shelter.

American Red Cross Instructor Bev Blokzyl said volunteers in all different capacities are needed to make sure those shelters operate smoothly.

“Information planning, where we’re planning what’s going to be happening and where we’re going to be at, personnel, transportation, getting people from one place to another, and we have warehouses; if you want to drive a forklift, this is your opportunity to do that,” said Blokzyl.

Blokzyl said volunteers learn how emergency shelters operate and how community members and local partners can work together and even take those lessons on the road if needed.

“Some of our volunteers do what we call a deployment, and they will go help neighbors in other states and that type of thing, so it’s here or it’s away from home,” said Blokzyl

Fox encourages more community members in the Flathead to volunteer if able.

“At some point in our life we are all going to need help, and even though we’re resilient and strong and independent folks, we can give, and we can receive, and everybody has a skill set that can contribute," said Fox.

More information on how to volunteer with the Red Cross can be found here.