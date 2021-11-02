Volunteers sought for Salvation Army’s Flathead Red Kettle campaign

KALISPELL — The Salvation Army is looking for volunteers in the Flathead Valley to ring bells during the upcoming Red Kettle campaign.

Volunteers are needed at various locations in Kalispell, Evergreen, Whitefish, Columbia Falls, Bigfork, and Lakeside.

Local groups, corporations, organizations, churches, families or individuals can volunteer this season. Volunteer shifts are available for a couple of hours, or regularly throughout the season.

Anyone interested in helping out can contact The Salvation Army at (406) 257-4357 for more information.

The Salvation Army in the Flathead is taking applications for the Angel Tree project, for those who need help with food, toys, and clothing for Christmas.

Applications must be done online and will be taken through Nov. 15. After filling out the online application and uploading the required documents, families will receive an e-mail with an appointment date to pick up their packages.

All applications must be submitted online with the following documents uploaded: