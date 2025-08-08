Voters to decide fate of $105M Flathead County Public Safety Facility Bond

KALISPELL — Flathead County voters will be asked to approve funding for a new Flathead County Public Safety Facility.

The Flathead County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously earlier this week to approve placing a $105 million general obligation bond measure on the November 4, 2025, general election ballot.

The bond would fund the design, construction, furnishing, and equipping of a new Flathead County Public Safety Facility, which would be expected to house the Flathead County Detention Facility and the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office and would be located at 225 Snowline Lane.

“We’ve been working, planning, pushing, and saving to move this forward — and now we’re finally at the point where we can present it to the public and let them decide how we move ahead,” said Commissioner Pam Holmquist. “If anyone wants more information or a better understanding of the situation, I encourage you to tour the current facility and talk to the people who work there.”

The proposed measure would cost taxpayers $11.13 a month for a $100,000 home, $33.38 a month for a $300,000 home and $76.72 a month for a $600,000 home.

The current jail was built in 1987 with an initial capacity of 63 inmates.

