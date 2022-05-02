Whitefish City Council to vote on permanent bear-resistant trash containers

WHITEFISH - Whitefish City Council members are set to vote on an amendment Monday that would require all residential properties to permanently switch to bear-resistant containers.

The vote comes after an uptick in bear sightings in Whitefish as up to 19 bears were spotted getting into garbage last September.

If approved, the garbage service provider — Republic Services — will provide bear-resistant containers to all Whitefish residents by the end of August.

Residents would roughly see a $6 tax increase in monthly garbage service cost if the amendment is approved.

Republic Services serves close to 4,000 residential garbage accounts in Whitefish.

