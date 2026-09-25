Whitefish police warn of unsanctioned student 'Fugitive' game planned for this weekend

WHITEFISH — Whitefish police are warning parents about an unsanctioned student event planned for this weekend.

The Whitefish Police Department said it learned that Whitefish High School students are organizing an event called Fugitive. The police department and the school district do not sponsor or condone the event.

The department said the event has been problematic over the years, primarily because of students trespassing onto private property, discharging paintball and airsoft guns at students and citizens, throwing eggs and water balloons, careless and reckless driving, and disturbing the peace.

Whitefish police officers will have a heightened presence during the event and will be strictly enforcing state and local laws.

The department is strongly recommending that parents discourage their children from participating in Fugitive and discuss the consequences associated with: