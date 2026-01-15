Whitefish School District begins search for next superintendent

WHITEFISH — The Whitefish School District has started its search for the district's next superintendent by organizing community meetings with parents, students and staff members to gather input.

Superintendent search firm, McPherson and Jacobson, held a community meeting Wednesday morning and will host another one Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Whitefish School District Board Room.

The firm will support the school board in identifying, screening, and recommending highly-qualified candidates for the superintendent position.

McPherson and Jacobsen consultant Shar Johns said interviews with candidates will begin in early March with a candidate likely selected by the end of the month.

She added community members are looking for a great communicator and someone who is transparent with families.

“Somebody who is going to listen to the community and take all of the needs of the community," Johns said. "We know Whitefish is a diverse area and there’s a lot of different thoughts in the area, and somebody who is able to navigate that process easily for everybody I think is what’s rising to the top."

Johns said the next superintendent’s first day will be on July 1, after current superintendent Dave Means officially retires.