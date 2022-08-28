Wilderness first aid is a necessary skill to have if you recreate outdoors in Montana

KALISPELL — “Especially living here in the Flathead Valley where we have numerous outdoor recreation activities. A course like this is invaluable in learning basic wilderness first aid, and how to do things like manage wound care and really help to recreate in the wilderness safely," said Grant Hughes, a wilderness first aid student.

In the three-day Wilderness First Aid Class through Flathead Wilderness Medicine, students learn everything from CPR to wound care and splinting techniques and how to avoid getting into situations where there is a possibility for injury.

“It's really important information. Especially here we have a lot of wilderness area. A lot of activities you can do that may involve some risk in the wilderness. And so I think it's just good information to have," said Cameron Johnson, Flathead Wilderness Medicine Owner and wilderness first aid teacher.

Students learn these skills through lectures, acting out scenarios and hands on activities. Although this is just training, Johnson tries to make the class as real as possible by using different techniques like pig feet to practice wound care because it is similar to human skin.

“We try to make it as real life as possible. I think a lot of ends up being a lot of highlight for people's classes in these scenarios because it can be entertaining but also we tried to make them serious because it adds some stress to it because, you know, you run into accident or something like that. It is very stressful. So we tried to get them serious, but inevitably, they end up being pretty fun as well," said Johnson.

Classes like these typically happen in the spring and fall to prepare tour guides for the various seasonal outdoor tours in Montana. But the knowledge gained through this course is valuable for anyone who recreates outdoors.

“Whether it be for myself and my friends and family when we're recreated in the back country or if we happen to come across something while we are out, it really gives me the confidence and excitement that I'll be able to make a difference," said Hughes.

For more information or to find a class you can visit wildmedcenter.com and flatheadwildernessmedicine.com. For additional inquires and information you can contact Cameron Johnson at cam@flaheadwildernessmedicine.com.