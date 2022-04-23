Fresh off state recognition, Red Lodge prepping for busy tourism season

RED LODGE — A spring storm is moving in, but Red Lodge is getting excited for the next tourism season. South of town, a sign of the season is underway- an annual event in Montana that signals summer is on its way.

This week, Montana Department of Transportation crews began plowing the Beartooth Highway- even though another winter storm is moving in.

“We're going to move on and enjoy what we have here, the great outdoors, “ says Sherry Weamer, executive director for Red Lodge Chamber of Commerce.

Red Lodge has become a year-round destination. From ski slopes in the winter to downtown dining and shopping in the summer.

In fact, the town was awarded the Tourism Destination of the Year award at the 2022 Governor's Conference on Tourism and Recreation held in Billings earlier in April.

The excitement is high. Record crowds are expected in gateway communities around Yellowstone National Park this year.

"We feel like we are ready for a great summer, reservations are up. I do the rodeo tickets here and we are way ahead of past years in sales," says Weamer.

It's a lot to look forward to even if Old Man Winter is sticking around longer than some would like.