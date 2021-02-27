Menu

Home in Huson is a total loss after Friday night fire

No reported injuries, home a total loss in Huson fire
Posted at 1:54 PM, Feb 27, 2021
HUSON — Fire crews battled a Huson house fire for several hours in freezing conditions Friday night.

The Frenchtown Rural Fire District was alerted of the fire around 11 p.m.

They dispatched multiple engines to fight the fire with additional assistance from Missoula Rural Fire and the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office.

The home on 6 Mile Road in Huson sustained major damage and is a complete loss, though everyone was able to get out safely with no reported injuries.

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office told MTN News fire crews wrapped up their work at 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

