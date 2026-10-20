KALISPELL — The Samaritan House is looking to fill a major need in Kalispell by helping bring more affordable housing units on the market.

WATCH VIDEO HERE:

Kalispell's Samaritan House affordable housing project nears fundraising goal

“What it means is that, you know, come this time next year we’re looking at moving families into really critical housing that otherwise doesn’t exist in our community, and we couldn’t be more pleased,” said Samaritan House Executive Director Cassidy Kipp.

Kipp said the non-profit recently received a $2.6 million grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

She said that grant keeps construction on pace for 18 family-style two- and three-bedroom apartment units.

“$1.9 million of that goes directly into the construction project and then $700,000 for supportive services that help households get settled as they move in,” added Kipp.

Kipp said the apartment units are for families earning between 30 and 50% of the area median income.

“This really hits that target population of those folks who are out there, that are working, that are trying hard to get a little traction in this economy, and this provides that opportunity for them to get into permanent housing,” said Kipp.

Kipp said the Samaritan House needs $760,000 in additional funding to reach their $11.4 million goal for the project.

She said additional phased projects for affordable housing units are put on hold for the time being due to changes in grant funding methods and construction costs.

“You know, there were a lot more opportunities when some of these things were contemplated initially, and there have been some funding changes that have occurred,” added Kipp.

Kipp said they hope to move people into apartments by next summer.

She said those interested in the application screening process can find more information on their website.