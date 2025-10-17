KPAX tower upgrades on TV Mountain may temporarily interrupt over-the-air viewing

KPAX is making upgrades to our tower on TV Mountain north of Missoula, which means some of our over-the-air viewers may not see KPAX while the work continues.

The upgrade represents the culmination of a three-year project that requires replacing the station's antenna.

The transition to ultra-high frequency is expected to provide significantly better indoor reception quality for viewers throughout the Missoula area once the upgrade is complete.

The upgrades should be complete by the end of October, weather permitting.

Viewers can access KPAX on our streaming platform on Roku, Fire TV, Tablo or download KPAX in the App Store for Apple or Android devices. For information on how to download, go to https://www.kpax.com/apps.

Viewers who watch KPAX via cable or satellite are not affected by the signal interruption.