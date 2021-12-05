Late-night fire destroys Alberton home

ALBERTON - A Mineral County home was destroyed in a late Saturday night fire.

The Frenchtown Rural Fire District was called to the scene of a reported house fire on Adams Street in Alberton shortly before midnight.

The structure was fully involved when crews arrived at the scene and is considered to be a total loss, according to a social media post.

Everyone inside the home at the time of the fire managed to escape and no injuries have been reported.

The Missoula Rural Fire District, Missoula Emergency Services, and the Mineral County Sheriff's Office all responded to the scene.