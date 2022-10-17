Man found dead following Butte standoff identified

BUTTE – The man found dead in a Butte home that was the scene of a more than 30-hour standoff has been identified by police.

Butte Sheriff Ed Lester identified the man as 36-year-old Milo Milasevich of Butte.

Milasevich was found dead in the basement of the home at 519 W. Aluminum Street Thursday evening after a long standoff with police. His cause of death was still being determined by the Montana Crime Lab as of Monday.

Police report Milasevich barricaded himself in the residence after members of the Southwest Montana Drug Task Force delivered a search warrant there Wednesday at about noon. They wanted to search the home for dangerous drugs, including fentanyl. A standoff continued for more than a day before police entered the home Thursday evening and discovered the man dead.

