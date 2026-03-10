Missoula Rural Fire District awarded international accreditation

MISSOULA — The Missoula Rural Fire District was awarded International Accredited Agency status Tuesday, becoming the second fire department in Montana to earn the achievement.

According to MRFD, the department earned the status through a voluntary self-assessment and accreditation program with the Commission on Fire Accreditation International.

The City of Bozeman Fire Department is the only other fire agency in the state to earn the accreditation.

In a media release, Fire Chief Paul Finlay said the achievement "demonstrates the commitment of the agency to provide the highest quality of service to our community.”

“We have also been able to use the Commission on Fire Accreditation International’s process as a proactive mechanism to plan for the future of this agency and locate areas where we can improve on the quality of the services we provided,” Finlay said.