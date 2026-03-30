Missoula SWAT responding to Camelot Drive, asking public to avoid area

MISSOULA — Missoula Police are asking residents to avoid the area near Camelot Drive.

Missoula Police Public Information Officer Whitney Bennnett says that SWAT is responding after a man has barricaded himself inside one of the apartments.

MTN News

Missoula SWAT has surrounded the apartment complex and are giving verbal commands for the man to come out.

She said police responded just after 3 P.M. for a call about a domestic disturbance.

This is breaking news. We have reporters on scene and will update as we learn more.