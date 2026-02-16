Montana women reflect on Peace Walk with Buddhist Monks

BUTTE — A group of 19 Vietnamese Buddhist monks recently completed a remarkable 15-week journey, walking 2,300 miles from Texas to Washington, D.C. to promote peace during a time of national division.

Their message of hope and unity resonated with several Butte women who traveled to Richmond, Virginia, to witness part of this extraordinary pilgrimage.

Bridgett Petriz, a Peace Walk participant, first discovered the monks' journey through social media videos showing them walking for peace across America.

WATCH: Butte women join monks' 2,300-mile peace walk across America

Butte women reflect on Peace Walk with Buddhist Monks

"Early in their journey, I started seeing videos on Instagram of them walking for peace, and I started talking to my clients at work, saying, 'Well, you know it's pretty bad when the monks are walking,' and people would be like, 'What are you talking about?' I was like, 'The monks are walking for peace in the USA right now,'" Petriz said.

Initially drawn to the movement by the monks' dog, Aloka — whose name means "light," "illumination" or "vision" — Petriz felt compelled to join the walk during what she described as a tumultuous time in the nation.

"We were seeing a lot of violence coming out of Minneapolis and in the United States in general, and the message of peace and like...that's what we need. Like, that's why we went," Petriz said.

Fellow participant Celeste Johnston emphasized the unique nature of the monks' message during these challenging times.

Provided Photo Buddhist monks walk through Richmond, Virginia, along their 2,300-mile journey to spread a message of Peace

"This is something special, this is something different that our country's been experiencing lately, and this is different. This was peace and loving kindness," Johnston said.

Tessi Preston highlighted how the peace walk brought communities together with its positive message.

"It's a complete opposite message of anger, hatred, violence. It really is bringing the community together," Preston said.

The Butte women carried away a powerful daily practice from their experience with the monks.

"Wake up every day, and declare that today is going to be my peaceful day, and write it down, he said don't just say it. Write it down," Johnston said.

"Every day," Preston added.

"Every day," Petriz agreed.

Johnston emphasized the personal empowerment in this practice.

"He said nobody can take that away from you...nobody. Except for yourself," Johnston said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.