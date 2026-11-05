Police: 17-year-old girl critically injured in multi-vehicle crash in Kalispell

KALISPELL, Mont. — A 17-year-old girl was critically injured Thursday morning in a multi-vehicle crash in Kalispell, Kalispell Police Chief Jordan Venezio said.

Venezio said that police, the Flathead County Sheriff's Office and the Kalispell Fire Department were dispatched to a crash on Highway 93 Bypass near Three-Mile Drive around 10 a.m. Thursday.

There were multiple vehicles involved in the crash, and a 17-year-old girl was critically injured, Venezio said. Police did not say if anyone else in the crash was injured.

The girl was transported to Logan Health, where she remains in critical condition.

Venezio said the circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation.