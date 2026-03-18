Prescribed burns planned for Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. — Spring prescribed burns are scheduled for around Missoula in the coming weeks to reduce wildfire risk.

As spring moisture rolls in, the Bureau of Land Management said they're preparing to burn around 1,000 acres with the U.S. Wildland Fire Service.

According to the BLM, they will set the fires using ground ignition with drip torches and aerial ignition by drone or helicopter when conditions are right.

In a press release, the BLM said the burns are a vital tool to reduce hazardous fuels, restore historic vegetation patterns and lower wildfire intensity.

The fires will create smoke and some may even last several days, according to the BLM.

You can track air quality here.