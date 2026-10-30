Salish Kootenai College changes name to Séliš Ksanka Qlispé University

PABLO, Mt. — Salish Kootenai College officials announced an official name change to Séliš Ksanka Qlispé during a press conference early Friday morning.

College leaders said the change recognizes the three tribes on the Flathead Reservation and the many advances the college has made over the nearly 50 years since it began. The institution now offers degrees ranging from associate to bachelor's degrees.

The name change will be submitted to the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities, and approval is expected to take about six months. College leaders said they believe the change will boost enrollment and allow more opportunities for students.

Leaders pointed to the 1855 treaty that recognized all three tribes, noting the institution is already offering university-level programming in line with its mission.

Officials said the university designation is not yet operational. Moving forward, they plan to emphasize master's degrees while continuing to be the best value in Montana and doing more for the tribal community and the larger population.

The announcement comes as the institution marks its 50th anniversary. Leaders said being recognized as a university is a significant milestone.

Officials noted that changing signage and rebranding a college into a university is not a new thing, and described the Séliš Ksanka Qlispé University branding as a momentous step.