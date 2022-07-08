MISSOULA —

UPDATE FRIDAY JULY 8 4:42 P.M.

Missoula police are clearing the area of East Broadway and Van Buren.

The suspicious activity report began around 2:40 P.M. according to a social media post by Missoula police.

The post said police and detectives were able to determine the report to be false.

There is no threat to the public at the time.

"Our first priority is public safety. Threats that could jeopardize public safety are taken seriously. A lot of resources went into time on scene and we are grateful for the outcome."

UPDATE: FRIDAY JULY 8 4:22 P.M.

Missoula Police say they are currently investigating a suspicious activity report in the 1200 block of East Broadway, but they won't say specifically what the activity is.

According to the Missoula police Facebook post, it said the person who made the report did not provide many details to the 9-1-1 dispatcher.

For the safety of the Missoula Community, Missoula Police is working with the few details provided to investigate the report and see if the report made is accurate.

Traffic was diverted on East Broadway between Van Buren in the 1300 block of East Broadway. But as of 4:30 PM, roads were clear.

Police will continue to be in the area.

No further information is being released at this time.

FIRST REPORT

Traffic is being diverted from East Broadway and Van Buren Friday afternoon.

Missoula Police spokeswoman Lydia Arnold says there is a police presence in the area of East Broadway and Van Buren for unconfirmed reports of suspicious activity.

Arnold said police are on the scene investigating the report and they have no additional information to release at this time.

Stay with KPAX for updates on this developing story.


