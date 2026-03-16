Two dogs killed in Missoula County structure fire under investigation by MRFD

MISSOULA — A fire at an unoccupied Bear Run Trail Road home killed two dogs Sunday, with investigators believing it started in the kitchen before self-extinguishing.

MRFD Captain Andy Brown says dispatchers received the call at 12:56 p.m. The person who reported the fire said it appeared to no longer be burning when they called.

Icy conditions on Bear Creek Road initially limited access to the structure. When units arrived, they found no fire or smoke coming from the two-story single-family residence.

Brown said the initial investigation found the fire likely ignited in the kitchen but self-extinguished due to oxygen starvation in the sealed room.

The incident is under investigation by MRFD in coordination with the Missoula County Sheriff's Office.

MRFD is reminding residents to clear snow from access roads, driveways, and fire hydrants to ensure emergency vehicles can reach homes and businesses quickly and safely during winter weather.