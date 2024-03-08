Man dies at Lookout Ski Resort on Thursday

LOOKOUT PASS — A man died on Thursday at the Lookout Ski Resort.
A social media post states the Shoshone County (Idaho) Sheriff’s Office responded after a man was reported to be unconscious at the top of the mountain.
Upon arriving at the scene, the man was declared deceased.
Ski resort spokesman Matt Sawyer told MTN News the man suffered a heart attack while on a lift.
“Unfortunately a gentleman suffered a heart attack while he was on a lift. He did not fall off the lift. The top operator noticed he was unconscious and got him off the lift. Lookout Ski Patrol, Shoshone County EMS and fire responded. The man did not make it. Thoughts are with the family.”