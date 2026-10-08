POLSON, MT — Mission Valley Aquatics Center in Polson has completed its first renovation in more than 13 years, upgrading the facility with fresh paint, a new non-slip pool deck and an upgraded water filtration system.

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Mission Valley Aquatics Center in Polson gets a major upgrade, first time in more than 13 years

The center has been serving the community for more than a decade. The renovation was made possible through grants, sponsorships, and community donations. Center leaders say the upgrades will help the facility serve local families for years to come.

"Come and experience it, and you will realize how valuable it is," a member said.

As a nonprofit, the center's goal is to make swimming accessible to everyone, Executive Director Rayanne Crick said.

"Everything is about the people of our community. We're a lakeside community and want to make sure people are safe around the water," Crick said.

The center offers swim lessons and aquatic programs for all ages.

"Believe it or not, drowning is the leading cause of death for children under five," Crick said.

Members, including Karen and Rebecca, say it's one of Polson's best-kept secrets.

"This place is such a gem. I feel so good when I leave," a member said.

"Not to sound dramatic, but I feel like they are keeping me alive," a member said.

"Our future is bright here. We've made a lot of changes that will last a long time and help keep our doors open to the community," Crick said.

The center will host its annual fundraiser 'The Ripple Effect' this weekend, with a goal of raising $50,000 to continue its mission of promoting water safety and providing aquatic programs to the community. You can find more information here.

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