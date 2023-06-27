Missoula City Council holds public hearing on overnight camping

MISSOULA — Missoula’s homelessness crisis was back on the docket for the Missoula City Council Monday, this time for a public hearing on the overnight camping ordinance.

After voting to close parks, trails, and conservation lands to overnight camping earlier this month, tonight, the council held a public hearing.

The 90-day emergency ordinance closes city parks in Missoula from 11pm to 5 am.

City officials say it’s an issue of public safety.

Housing advocates say the issue is those experiencing homelessness have no place to go with shelters near or at capacity.

No action was taken tonight, but city council members heard public testimony.

The City Council will hold this public hearing open until the ordinance is up for final consideration on July 10.